Fyzabad school stabbing leaves boy with punctured lung

ANOTHER violent encounter at a school has left a 14-year-old student with a punctured lung.

The victim has been identified as Adriel Hunte, a Form 2 student of Fyzabad Secondary School.

Adriel, who lives at Pepper Village, Fyzabad, was reportedly stabbed in the chest during an altercation with another student on June 10, immediately outside the school grounds.

He has been admitted to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) and is being monitored by doctors. His condition has been described as stable.

A suspect is assisting the Fyzabad police in their investigations in connection with wounding with intent.

Reports said Hunte’s mother, Delana Hunte, 39, reported the incident to the Fyzabad police on June 11.

She told them around 2.45 pm on June 10, a friend told her that her son had been involved in a fight and was seen bleeding profusely from his chest.

A taxi driver took him to the Fyzabad Health Centre, where he was treated and transferred to the SFGH, where an x-ray showed his right lung had been punctured.

Hunte, a caterer, told the police when she asked her son what had happened, he told her he and a classmate were leaving school around 2.40 pm when the suspect, also a student at the school, approached.

She said Adriel told her the suspect asked him “what was his problem” and his response was that he had no problem.

The two had an argument that became a scuffle and the suspect, who had a knife, stabbed Adriel in the chest.

Police were unable to record a statement from Adriel as he was in extreme pain. PC Robinson is continuing investigations.

On June 9, Christian Lashley, 15, was stabbed to death in what was described as a “play fight” at a recreation ground in Enterprise. His grieving father Andy Lashley said his son, a student of Chaguanas South Secondary School, was previously threatened.