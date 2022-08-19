Fyzabad man shot dead in the road

News

Angel “Ratty” Williams was shot dead on Thursday night. –

A 27-year-old labourer from Fyzabad was shot dead in the area on Thursday night.

Angel “Ratty” Williams died on the spot at the corner of Delhi Road and Khan Street.

Residents heard gunshots shortly before 9 pm and found Williams’s body on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

He lived at Dubarry Trace off Dehli Road.

Fyzabad and other South Western Division police, as well as Homicide Bureau Region III police, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.