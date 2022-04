News

File photo

A Fyzabad man was gunned down at the roadside in his hometown on Wednesday night.

Joshua Mahabir, 36, died on the spot shortly before 9 pm at John Jules Trace.

The police said a car pulled up alongside Mahabir, of Gowers Well Road. The occupants opened fire, hitting him several times.

The driver sped off as Mahabir fell to the ground and died.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.