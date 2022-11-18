Fyzabad man, 63, stabbed to death at home

News

The home of Anthony Wilson, located on Fyzabad Field Road, who was killed on Friday morning. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Anthony Wilson, 63, from Fyzabad, died on a couch after a man stabbed him at his home early Friday.

Wilson’s caretaker, a 47-year-old woman, escaped the same fate when she rushed to help Wilson as he took his last breaths.

Wilson, also known as Tony and Ouch, was a former security guard. The suspect, 49, had been staying at Wilson’s home for the past few months.

The police said they responded to a report of the stabbing death and arrived at the house at Forest Reserve Road at around 1. 15 am. They found Wilson’s body in a bedroom, sitting on a couch, with a wound to the chest.

The caretaker reported that she heard a commotion between Wilson and the man. She heard Wilson say, “Why did you do this to me?”

As she looked into the room, she saw the suspect holding a knife over Wilson. He had already been stabbed.

A close relative of the caretaker told Newsday that Wilson had gone into her bedroom moments earlier to find out if she wanted to charge her cell phone.

The caretaker, who was not in the bedroom, heard him saying, “Come off me. What you doing?”

She walked into the bedroom and saw the suspect holding the knife smeared with blood over Wilson.

“She was going toward Anthony to help him. But the man grabbed her by her neck. They had a scuffle, and she ran out of the house. He was running after her with the knife. She fell in mud in the yard,” the relative said.

“She is shaken up by the incident.

“She is soft-hearted. She would go out of her way to help other people.”

The caretaker alerted neighbours, and the suspect ran off into the darkness.

The caretaker has been living and caring for Wilson for about five years, and they became friends.

From what the relative was told, the suspect was allowed to stay at the house after being released from prison. The relative was unaware of why the man was in prison and for how long.

Media were stopped by security officials at the gate of Heritage Petroleum on the Fyzabad Field Road when they attempted to visit the home of Anthony Wison who was killed on Friday morning. – Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Newsday tried to go to the crime scene, but was stopped by security guards on Heritage Petroleum premises from going further along Forest Reserve Road.

South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police were searching for the suspect up to Friday afternoon.

PC Ramsubhag of the Homicide Bureau Region III is leading investigations.