Fyzabad man, 22, shot in left cheek

A gunman shot at a man and his girlfriend on the night of June 20 while they were walking along a road in Fyzabad, hitting the man on the left side of his body, including his cheek.

The victim, Miguel Thompson of Fyzabad, 22, was hit in the left cheek, ear and forearm. The girlfriend, 18, from Princes Town, escaped without injuries.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 pm.

The two were walking along Archibald Street, off John Jules Trace, when a gunman accosted them, pointed a gun at Thompson and started shooting.

The two ran in different directions and the gunman ran after Thompson, still shooting. The injured man hid in some nearby bushes.

He was later taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect wore a white jersey, black pants, and a white ski mask.

Sgt Banmally, PCs Pascall and Ramdass and other South Western Division police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

Sgt Banmally is leading the investigation.