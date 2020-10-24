Next Post

Committee to review exemptions for T&T nationals

Sat Oct 24 , 2020
The Prime Min­is­ter is set­ting up a small com­mit­tee to re­move the ex­emp­tion process for na­tion­als to re­turn home. The an­nounce­ment was made on Sat­ur­day dur­ing a press con­fer­ence.

