Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced adjustments to the COVID-19 restrictions, including a full return of public servants to work from Monday, and the reopening of gyms, places of worship, cinemas and members’ clubs with some caveats.
Committee to review exemptions for T&T nationals
Sat Oct 24 , 2020
You May Like
Further wait for bars, restaurants, but other restrictions eased
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced adjustments to the COVID-19 restrictions, including a full return of public servants to work from Monday, and the reopening of gyms, places of worship, cinemas and members’ clubs with some caveats.
Committee to review exemptions for T&T nationals
Sat Oct 24 , 2020