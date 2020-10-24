Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has an­nounced ad­just­ments to the COVID-19 re­stric­tions, in­clud­ing a full re­turn of pub­lic ser­vants to work from Mon­day, and the re­open­ing of gyms, places of wor­ship, cin­e­mas and mem­bers’ clubs with some caveats.