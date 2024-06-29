Funeral plans ongoing for slain Princes Town nurse

News

Sadna Gangoo was shot dead on June 26. –

FUNERAL arrangements are being planned for slain nurse Sadna Gangoo, 44, who was shot dead after leaving her workplace, the Princes Town Health Facility, on June 26.

An autopsy done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on June 28 confirmed Gangoo suffered the fatal wound to the head at close range.

Her colleagues at the South West Regional Health also said they were waiting for information on the funeral. Relatives were yet to confirm the date.

Many people have expressed shock over the death.

She lived with relatives at Fairfield Housing Development in Princes Town and was the Mrs India Worldwide TT delegate for Princes Town.

She was also the mother of one and grandmother of two.

Around 4.40 pm on June 26, she had finished work and was walking to her BMW car when a silver Nissan Tiida car pulled up, and a gunman got out and shot her at Circular Road.

She died on the spot.

The killer returned to the car, which drove off. The getaway car was later found abandoned at Farm Road in Princes Town.

No one has been arrested and investigators are probing the possible link of leaked videos to the murder.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three police are continuing investigations.