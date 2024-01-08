Funeral plan for slain mother, daughter set for Tuesday in Diego Martin

News

One of the victims of the double murder; Calida Schamber who was killed at her home on Riverside Drive in Glencoe on Tuesday January 1, 2024. – Photo courtesy Facebook

A private cremation is planned for Tuesday for the mother and daughter who were shot dead at the family’s home at Point Cumana a week ago.

Newsday learnt that a joint funeral for Carmelita De Leon, 66, and her daughter Calida Schamber, 43, an employee with ANSA motors, is expected to take place at the Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream in Diego Martin.

It is set to take place at 10 am, and afterwards, the cremation would take place.

The two were shot dead at the family’s home at Shorelands on January 2 at around 11 am.

Less than 12 hours later, at around 8.30 pm, a 48-year-old soldier was detained in a forested area along the Blanchisseuse Road in Arima.

Up to Monday afternoon, the suspect, who works as a warrant officer at Camp Cumuto, remained in police custody without charge.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) police are investigating.

