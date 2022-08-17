Funeral of slain Moruga ex-lay minister, husband on Friday

News

File photo by Lincoln Holder

A joint funeral is set tentatively for Friday for slain 82-year-old Sylda Mudie and her husband, Carltus “Sankar” Mudie, 80, the man who ended her life.

Relatives said plans were still being finalised, but most likely, it would be at the St Vincent Ferrer RC church at Grand Chemin, Moruga.

Sylda Mudie, the mother of two and grandmother of one of Basse Terre Village was a former lay minister in the St Vincent Ferrer parish.

Mudie’s husband, a gardener, shot and chopped her at the family’s home at Edward Trace on August 10. She died in the house.

He also chopped and wounded their son Derek Mudie, 55. Derek lives abroad and is visiting from the US.

When the police went to the house, Carltus Mudie was still holding his licensed gun.

There was a confrontation, and the police shot Mudie, who refused to drop the gun. He was taken to hospital, where he died the next day.