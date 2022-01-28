Funeral of late retired judge des Vignes on Tuesday

News

Retired Justice Andre des Vignes –

THE FUNERAL of retired judge the late Justice Andre des Vignes will take place on Tuesday at St Finbar’s RC Church in Diego Martin.

Des Vignes died earlier this week. He was 66.

Since his death, he has been remembered by colleagues and the community as a mentor, exemplary human being, family person, lawyer and judge.

Des Vignes retired from the Judiciary in 2019, after spending a decade there as both a puisne judge and a judge of the Court of Appeal.

Before joining the Judiciary, he had 29 distinguished years in practice as a solicitor and advocate attorney.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, judges and other members of the Judiciary paid tribute to des Vignes, expressing “great sadness and a deep sense of loss” at his death. He was described as a colleague, friend, mentor and dedicated team member.

He was also a member of several committees in the Judiciary, and outside the organisation, was one of the co-founders of the Catholic Commission for Social Justice and a mentor and counsel to the Companions of the Transfigured Christ (CTC), among others.