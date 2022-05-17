Funeral for slain Penal woman, son still being planned

News

Abeo Cudjoe and her son Levi Lewis. –

Funeral plans for the murdered 12-year-old boy from Penal and his mother were yet to be finalised up to Tuesday afternoon.

Last week Tuesday, Levi Lewis and his mother Abeo Cudjoe, 31, were attacked at the family’s home at Lachoos Road in Penal after 1 am.

An autopsy on Monday at the Forensic Sciences Centre found that Cudjoe was chopped and stabbed multiple times while Levi was stabbed once in the neck. He was a student of the St Dominic’s RC School in Penal.

Cudjoe died in the house, while Levi walked for about ten minutes to alert his grandfather at Penal Rock Road. He later died at hospital.

Cudjoe’s other son, three, was asleep at home and was not harmed.

“He cannot speak properly yet, but he is trying to repeat what everyone around him is saying. He is around a lot of relatives,” a relative said.

The relative said he saw the family’s car and said, “Mammy car.”

The day after the murders, a person of interest, accompanied by his attorneys, surrendered to police at the Homicide Bureau Region III office in San Fernando. Cudjoe had repeatedly accused him of abusing her and had a restraining order against him.

On Sunday afternoon, the police released the man without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.