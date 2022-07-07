Funeral for Gasparillo fire victim, 16, set for next week

News

The funeral for 16-year-old fire victim Kimberly Chattergoon is being planned for next Wednesday (July 13) at the Sacred Heart RC Church in Gasparillo.

She is expected to be buried in the church’s cemetery nearby.

The Southern Academy Secondary School student was one of four relatives who died after a house fire at the family’s two-storey house at Caratal Road, Gasparillo, on June 25.

Her grandmother Evelina Miller, 74, five-year-old cousin Amy Chattergoon and Tender Grant, 22, the pregnant girlfriend of her cousin Tre Chattergoon, were burnt beyond recognition. Grant was six months’ pregnant.

The police took DNA samples from relatives of the three to confirm their identities.

Kimberly was severely burned and died three days later at the San Fernando General Hospital. An autopsy found Kimberly died from carbon monoxide poisoning and multiple organ failure.

Kimberly’s aunt and guardian, Rosetta Bramble, 55, also suffered burns but was discharged from the hospital the day after the fire.

The family also lost two cars and animals in the blaze. They wanted to have one funeral for the victims. However, Bramble said the DNA results could take several weeks.

“We cannot keep Kimberly’s body so long,” Bramble said on Wednesday.

“Today, I went to clinic and my wounds are healing nicely. The family is trying to cope, and many people are passing and checking up on us.”

Once the DNA results confirm the identities, the three bodies will be released.

There are ten survivors, including four children under ten.

They have been staying at Sacred Heart Villa at Caratal Road, Gasparillo, part of the RC church’s property.

People who want to help can call Bramble at 305 1125.