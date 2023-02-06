Funeral for Anil Bheem set for Thursday

Black Immigrant Daily News

Anil Bheem died on Saturday at age 48. –

The funeral of Anil “The Vocalist” Bheem, 48, is set to take place on Thursday from 9 am at the National Council of Indian Culture’s Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.

On Saturday morning, the chutney/Bollywood artist and radio presenter died suddenly at his home in Curepe. Since then, people locally and abroad have been sharing fond memories and offering condolences to the family, friends and fans.

Many recognised him for his contributions, saying his music would live on forever. He was the founder and lead vocalist of the BMRZ band.

On Monday, Bheem’s employer, 103.1fm, via a Facebook post, said fans held a wake for Bheem in New York on Sunday night. Another post from the East Indian music station showed a video with singer Savita Singh and Sandesh Sewdien giving tributes while performing live at a show in Holland.

Bheem, who would have turned 49 in May, hosted the programme Catch The Rhythms.

The funeral is set to be streamed live on 103.1 fm Facebook page and website.

Scores of people like singers Samraj “Rikki Jai” Jaimungal and Drupatee Ramgoonai, CEO of Southex Event Management Company George Singh, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal, and others have offered their condolences.

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell and the ministry also offered condolences to the family. A statement from the ministry referred to Bheem as a significant cultural icon.

“Bheem has made tremendous contributions to TT’s cultural landscape through his performance of Bollywood, religious and chutney soca music.

On Sunday, a condolence message from the ministry inaccurately listed Hanuman Chalisa as part of Bheem’s chutney soca music repertoire.

An updated statement on Monday said, “We offer our sincerest apologies to his family, the Hindu community and others who have read this misplaced item on our list. We again convey our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this time of bereavement.”

The Hanuman Chalisa is a Hindu devotional hymn addressed to Hanuman.

Bheem’s hits include Cya Go No Way and The Indian Anthem.

The night before he died, he performed at two events at Rig Restaurant and Lounge in La Romaine and Heartland Plaza in Chaguanas.

