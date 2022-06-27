Fuad Khan: UNC needs to be restructured

News

FORMER Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan voted in the United National Congress internal election on Sunday at the SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. Khan contested post of political leader. – AYANNA KINSALE

FORMER Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan says the United National Congress (UNC) is in dire need of restructuring to become sustainable.

Khan spoke briefly to the media, on Sunday, after voting in the UNC internal elections at the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) Hall. He is challenging UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for the position.

“I hope people understand the campaign I was running,” said Khan. “The structure of the party needs to be worked on for the parliament to be stronger.

“I have sent out a message to the leadership of the party. I have contested the leadership so I can have the authority to restructure the party.

“I don’t want to be in Parliament, but I don’t mind being a part of a party restructuring and Bissessar can lead the parliamentary arm and that’s the message.”

He said gaining the leadership position of the party would not necessarily mean he would become prime minister in a general election.

“The Prime Minister is the person who commands the majority in a Parliament. A prime minister doesn’t have to be the party leader. (Someone else) can be a better prime minister than me.

“That’s how George Chambers became Prime Minister. He commanded the majority of the Parliament. It’s simple. But egos and wants, desires, and hubris will fight this down to the end.”

Khan suggested after a general election both parties should discuss how to move the country forward as a united front. “Have a government of national unity, eventually moving toward a different system of election and constitutional reform.”

He also said the government should eventually move toward a more American-type system.

Senator Wade Mark, co-ordinator of the Laventille West, Laventille East/Morvant, Port of Spain South and Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West constituencies, said voting began promptly at 8 am.

At the time of Newsday’s visit, he said 32 people had voted.

“There are hundreds of members in all constituencies, but we are hoping we can get about 500 people in the four constituencies. That will be a big improvement from what we had in 2019 (which) was not so good.”

He said in 2019 his constituencies had just under 300 voters and this year he was hoping it would be above 400.

“We know the weather will be bad, but based on preliminary work we’re hoping for a positive outcome.”