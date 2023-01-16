From $2 ‘rasta barber’ to Government MP –Leonce: Determination got me where I am today

News

MENTORING: Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce speaks at the Massy Motors ACL Morvant Men’s Mentorship Movement graduation ceremony on Sunday at the Government Plaza Auditorium in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

ONCE a self-professed professional Rasta barber, now minister in the Ministry of Housing, Adrian Leonce says he once cut hair for two-dollars during a phase in his life. This humble start is what moulded him into the person he is today.

Such was Leonce’s commitment to quality and service, his business thrived to the extent that he managed a down payment on his house in 2002, when he was just 23.

“Sometimes negative situations actually brings out the better in you,” Leonce said, relaying his career journey to an auditorium of pre-teens and teens at the graduation for the Morvant Men’s Mentorship Movement (M4).

The two-year mentorship and skills training programme was done in partnership with Massy Motors ACL, the TT Fire Service and Childline.

MP for Laventille West and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds was scheduled to attend and deliver remarks but was unable to do so, owing to a clash of commitments.

Leonce, however, said he hoped to inspire the graduates as he described his route from cutting hair for “small money” as a 12-year-old in the early 1990s, to establishing a thriving business, studying in the UK and US, before eventually making a career in leadership roles.

“So for me, right? I could cut hair. I’m a barber – rasta barber. And if I tell you something, barbering opened real doors for me.”

Leonce said, being born in Pitch Road, Morvant, he too, struggled with poverty in his youth but made sacrifices to excel.

Some of the graduates at the Massy Motors ACL mentorship ceremony. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

“Right now everybody bawling ‘times hard’ and, ‘pressure hard,’ but I could tell you, and I’m sure all these (fire) officers here can tell you that what you all consider to be pressure now, in our time, that was like gold.

“I remember cheese…it didn’t have cheese in the house. No! Cheese you talking about? Worse yet for meat.

“What I’m saying is, the things that might be a trial for you or things that people might frown on you or look down on you for, those are the things that will make you better.

“I used to walk around and cut hair and trim,” he added.

“And whatever you giving me, I taking it: $2, $3, I’ll cut your hair. That was for me to have a little cash flow.

“What I did, I developed a business in me. And it also developed me a little emotional intelligence because I got to know how to woo yuh and how to get yuh to give me a little more money. ‘Oh gosh, padna, was that one? Gimme a lil 50 cents more, nah.”

Leonce said it wasn’t long before he formed many friendships and a clientèle to expand his business.

“You understand you have to be consistent; consistent with quality, consistent with service.”

The boys were mentored by officers attached to the Morvant Fire Station, and earned fire safety certificates, first aide and other life skills.

The audience was shown a documentary-style video created by several of the participants, drawing thunderous applause. It was hilarious at parts, of particularly high video quality, and almost expertly edited, considering it was created by a such young amateur film-makers.

“You all are heroes,” Leonce told them.

“Don’t let nobody tell you ‘no’. You can do anything you put your mind (to).”