Friends, family say goodbye to Lost Tribe designer Chow Cop

Fr. Matthew d’Hereaux swings incense over the coffin of Keon Chow Cop during his funeral at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. – AYANNA KINSALE

The late Lost Tribe mas designer Keon Chow Cop helped people make memories, Catholic priest Matthew D’Hereaux said as friends and family gathered to say goodbye to him on Tuesday.

The funeral was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain.

Chow Cop, 35, died on June 12.

Fr D’Hereaux was also Chow Cop’s neighbour.

Keston Chow Cop, brother of Keon Chow Cop is consoled by a friend during his funeral at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain – AYANNA KINSALE

He told the handful of family and friends that the Belmont designer was part of the creation process.

Reading the commonly recited biblical verse, “Go forth and multiply,” D’Hereaux said mankind was given a place in creation not merely as objects but as subjects. He said people often misunderstood the verse and it did not only mean biological creation, but that human beings were given the opportunity to participate in God’s creation.

“We are co-creators, the Catholic theology teaches that,” he said.

People also create beauty, he added.

Lives like Chow Cop’s or the life of any creative person were a portal to participate in creation and beauty, D’Hereaux said. Creative people were often misunderstood and people did not understand that God gave people the power to participate in creation.

This was echoed by Chow Cop’s brother, Keston, in his eulogy.

He said his brother was a “free spirit, a joyful soul and loved his life.” His love for Carnival led him to become a creative designer, even though he was a civil engineer by profession, Keston said.

Family and friends of Keon Chow Cop pay their respects during his funeral at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Independence Square, Port of Spain. – AYANNA KINSALE

His love for Carnival started at an early age when he played mas with his primary school, Rosary Boys’ RC, he added.

Lost Tribe also paid tribute to Chow Cop.

In an earlier interview with Newsday, the band’s director Valmiki Maharaj said Chow Cop was not only a designer or masquerader but also part of the Lost Tribe family. Maharaj said the band’s 2023 presentation will honour Chow Cop and one of its committee co-ordinators, Keith Francois, who died on June 19.

Chow Cop leaves to mourn his mother Marjorie, brothers Keston and Kevin and the Lost Tribe members.

He was cremated at Clark and Battoo, Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.