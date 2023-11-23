Friend: Slain businessman generous, hard-working

News

“He would help anyone, he was generous and hard-working.”

These were the heartfelt remarks made by Gerald Thomas as he spoke about his slain friend, Kester Reid, who was killed at his business place in on Evans and Harris streets, St Augustine, on Tuesday. Reid was the owner of the Service Terminal.

In a phone interview with Newsday on Wednesday, Thomas shared his grief and frustration, expressing concerns about the broader societal issues contributing to such incidents.

“I don’t know what to say; I think the whole system is like a failure. I don’t think it’s just a social problem any more. I just almost feel as if the country is on autopilot.”

Thomas questioned the effectiveness of police efforts and visibility, reminiscing about a time when there was a more significant police presence.

He said more police patrols could help reduce crime.

“Their presence might just deter criminals, but because of the lack of presence, people are living lawlessly.”

“We have all these people with bachelor’s degrees and master’s and so forth, but things just spiral. Unless it happens to you, you won’t understand the impact it has on you. You become desensitised to it (crime).”

Thomas said Reid had no known enemies but acknowledged the challenges that could arise in business.

“It can be difficult. It could be your customers, friends, or competition. It can be anyone.”

When asked about the police’s interaction with the family, Thomas sombrely said, “His father is a retired inspector, so I guess he would have spoken to someone. I spoke to the sister today, she went to identify the body.”

He expressed hope for justice and ended the interview by questioning the state of TT, saying, “This is our paradise, right? Our sweet TT?”