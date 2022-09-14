Friend of murdered woman admits: ‘She lived life dangerously’

News

MURDERED: Kristin Paul, shot dead on Tuesday. –

MURDERED Penal woman Kristin Paul, 30, lived a dangerous life, a friend of the family told the Newsday on Wednesday.

The friend, who asked not to be identified, said while Paul’s relatives were shocked at her violent end, they were not surprised as they often tried to talk her out of the fast lifestyle she followed.

“Had she listened to us, she would still be alive today. She lived her life dangerously and, well, look how it ended,” the friend said, during an interview at Paul’s home which she shared with her common-law husband Amit Boodoo and their 11-year-old son. Boodoo was chopped to death several weeks ago.

Paul’s relatives refused to speak to Newsday on Wednesday.

With his father and now mother both murdered, the boy is being cared for by relatives of Boodoo at an undisclosed location.

On July 22, Boodoo, 36, a fisherman who was also a businessman, was chopped to death during an altercation at his home at Jaipaulsingh Trace, Penal. Boodoo’s wife witnessed his murder.

“After his death, Kristin said she did not think she was cut out for motherhood and gave up custody of her child to a relative of Amit,” the female friend said.

After the Boodoo murder, police arrested a suspect who was also chopped during that incident.

Paul’s friend said she and her (Paul) family believe Boodoo’s murder may have been drug-related and that Paul continued with that “business” after his killing.

“The two deaths within less than two months of each other have left the Boodoo family living in fear. Although they are not involved in any illegal business, they do not know if they could be next,” the woman said.

Police said that on Tuesday, Paul had asked a relative of Boodoo to accompany her to Clarke Road in Penal to retrieve vehicles owned by her and Boodoo.

The friend said the Boodoo family did not share a close relationship with Paul because of her lifestyle.

However, the relative agreed to accompany Paul to Penal.

Boodoo’s relative later told police that he was part of a convoy of vehicles proceeding north along Mohess Road, Penal, at around 4 pm on Tuesday. Boodoo’s relative said he was in a black Nissan Frontier van while Paul was in a white Toyota Hilux van.

The Frontier experienced mechanical difficulties and both vehicles stopped near Digity Trace in Debe. Boodoo’s relative left and returned a short while with a mechanic.

While Paul was in the driver’s seat of the Frontier and Boodoo’s relative, the mechanic and a third man were at the front of the van, trying to get the engine started, a white Toyota Axio pulled alongside the Frontier.

Police said a slim built man, light brown in complexion and dressed in a long white T-shirt and dark coloured fisher’s hat, exited the Axio and fired several shots inside the Frontier.

As Paul slumped over the steering wheel, bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds, the killer got back into the Axio which sped off. While the mechanic, said to be a Venezuelan, was grazed by one of the bullets, the other two men were not injured. The mechanic was later treated at hospital.

Paul’s body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for an autopsy.

Penal police and detectives from the Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) visited the scene and spoke to several people. CCTV footage was also obtained. The Frontier was later removed to Cumuto for forensic testing. Up to press time, no arrest had been made and investigations are continuing.