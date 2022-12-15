Friday’s Burna Boy concert in jeopardy as promoter threatens to go to court

News

Burna Boy

FRIDAY’s much-anticipated Burna Boy concert appears to be in jeopardy as one promotion outfit is threatening to go to court to stop the event.

Attorneys for Cash Money Brothers Promotions are alleging the other outfit with whom they were working to bring Nigerian singer Damnimi “Burna Boy” Ebunoluwa Ogulu to Trinidad as part of his Love Damini tour, engaged in certain activities which saw Cash Money Promotions being pushed out of the picture.

Cash Money Promotions are represented by attorneys Marika Trim and Farai Hove Maisasai as the lead.

On Wednesday, Trim wrote to Shawn Moses of SM Promotions calling on him to stop all plans and confirmed arrangements for Friday’s concert carded for the O2 Park Chaguaramas.

Trim also asked for compensation for every cent spent by Cash Money Promotions in preparation for bringing the “African Giant” to Trinidad.

Moses was given until 2 pm on Thursday to respond.

Trim said Cash Money Promotion’s Michael Durham entered a contract with Burna Boy to perform at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on December 16. This changed after it was agreed Damini would perform at the Queen’s Park Savannah on Saturday.

The North Park of the savannah was then booked by Durham on October 21.

Trim alleged that sometime later, Durham shared certain information with other investors, including Moses, Osita Ugeh of Duke Concepts, Crystal Cunningham of Twisted Entertainment Barbados, and Jules Sobian of Caesars Army with the intention of the various outfits collaborating for the show.

The attorney said some of the information provided included the artist’s rider, the contract, approval for the stadium and savannah venues, stage designs, proposed sponsors, and the budget for the event, among other things.

The letter said Durham contacted the artist’s agent, ready to make a deposit for the show and payment towards a private jet when he was told the contract was voided because he “didn’t come through on the original agreement and kept renegotiating.”

Trim alleged there was a conspiracy that led to Damini being booked by the others, although tickets were already sold by Cash Money Promotions.

The letter also said Durham has suffered losses, both financially and to his reputation in the industry locally.

“Additionally, monies were spent by our client in anticipation of hosting the concert pursuant to his signed agreement to secure Burna Boy.”

The letter detailed the specific allegations leveled against the others by Durham. Similar legal letters were sent to the others setting out the same allegations.

The Grammy award-winning afrofusion star’s Love Damini tour will see the artist performing in Antigua and Jamaica this month as well as Trinidad. He performed in Tobago just before the island’s first Carnival in October.