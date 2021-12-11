Friday shootings leave 2 dead in central Trinidad

News

Homicide Bureau Region III officers are investigating two murders in central Trinidad which took place on Friday night.

The first occurred around 8.15 pm on Nelson Street, Mission Road, Freeport.

Police said Golmesh Anthony, 32, was liming at the front of his home when a white Tiida approached, and the occupants began shooting at him.

Anthony ran to the back of his house but was chased by the shooters. He was later found by relatives and taken to the Couva Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said the shooters escaped and eight spent shells were found at the scene. A motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.

Another murder which happened on Junon Street, California, around 9 pm, was believed to be gang-related, police said.

Police reports said Darian Bain, 41, was sitting in front of his home when a sliver Tiida pulled up in front of him and someone began shooting.

Bain tried to escape and ran behind his house but was chased. The shooters escaped, police

Bain was also found by relatives and taken to the Couva Health facility but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said both men were well known to them.