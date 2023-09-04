Freeport motorcyclist killed in accident

News

Motorcyclist Aasaf Mohammed, 29, died in an accident in Freeport on Monday morning.

Police said the tragedy happened around 11.30 am on Mission Road, a short distance from where he lived.

The police said a customer was driving out of Saharah Meat Market Ltd when Mohammed came into contact with the driver’s side of the car.

He was thrown off the bike. landed on the road and died.

No one else was injured.

Freeport police interviewed the car driver and gathered evidence.

Mohammed is the second motorcyclist to have died in an accident within the past week.

Ezekiel Maharaj, of Chatham, died in Tarouba, near South Park Mall, last week Monday when he tried to overtake a truck transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) near the traffic lights.

Maharaj died on the spot when he came into contact with the side of the moving truck as he tried to filter into the lane.

His funeral took place on Friday.