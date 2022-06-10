Freeport man’s murder caught on camera

News

THE shooting death of a Freeport man on Thursday night was captured on CCTV cameras and shared on social media on Friday.

The 48-second recording showed Keffin “Simba” Martin liming with three men outside The Squeeze Recreational Bar at around 9.14 pm on Thursday night, when a white Nissan AD wagon stopped and the front seat passenger opened fire.

The bar is on Arena Road, Freeport.

One of the three men ran and the others fell to the ground before the car drove off.

Martin, 37, a labourer who lived at Arena Road, Freeport, died on the spot.

The two other victims, 31 and 35, both of Freeport, were taken to the Couva District Health Facility.

No motive was given for the attack. Police did not say if Martin was the intended target.