Freeport man on sex charges after impregnating underage female relative

A 28-year-old man from Freeport who allegedly impregnated an underage female relative has been granted $150,000 surety bail.

On Friday, the man faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on two counts of sexual penetration.

As a bail condition, the accused must not have any communication directly or indirectly with her or her family.

A police statement on Monday said he must also report to the Freeport police station once weekly between 6 am and 6 pm.

The magistrate also ordered that he must not enter the victim’s premises pending the determination of the matters or unless otherwise ordered by the court.

The matter was adjourned to October 14.

Earlier this month, the minor reported to a doctor at the Chaguanas Stress Relief Centre that she had missed her period for six months. Her parents were contacted, and a pregnancy test was done. A gynecologist confirmed the pregnancy.

The Central Division’s Child Protection Unit (CPU) and the Children’s Authority were contacted, and an investigation began.

On Thursday, the police arrested the accused.

W/Supt Guy-Alleyne, W/ASP Theodore-Persad, ASP Seecharan, Insp Hosein, and W/Insp Hospedales, all of CPU, supervised the investigations.

On Thursday, PC Vijay Ramkissoon, also of the CPU, charged him with the two offences.