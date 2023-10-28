Freeport man held with gun, ammo, ganja in Chaguanas

News

A Freeport man is in custody after the police searched him at the vendors’ mall at Main Road in Chaguanas on Friday night and found a loaded gun and marijuana.

The police said at around 7 pm, officers of the Central Division went to the mall where they searched the man and found a .38 revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition together with a quantity of marijuana.

The suspect was arrested and officers later searched his home at Calcutta Road No 2 and found five grammes of cocaine inside a barrel of clothes in a bedroom.

He is expected to be charged over the weekend with having the gun, ammunition, 110 grammes of marijuana, and cocaine.

Snr Supt Garvin Simon, Supt Montichard, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Ablacksingh and Insp Stewart co-ordinated the exercise, which took place between 3 pm and 10 pm on Friday.

It included members of the Central Division Task Force (area south) under the supervision of Sgt Persad with the assistance of PCs Jacob and Borneo and police dogs Ammo and Nero of the Caroni canine unit.

The police targeted and searched four “drug blocks” in the division.

The police also held a 56-year-old man from Sapathay Road in Preysal for having a device used to smoke cocaine.

The officers also arrested another man, 54, of School Street, Balmain Village in Couva, for having one gramme of cocaine and a device used to smoke cocaine.

The police searched the home of a “priority offender” from Brickfield in Carapichaima but did not find anything illegal.

Investigations are ongoing.