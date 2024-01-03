Freeport man ambushed, killed while leaving bar

News

Police cars on a murder scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A Freeport vendor was killed on Tuesday night while leaving a bar in St Mary’s Freeport.

Adrian “Popcorn” Nyack, who had two addresses at Roy Clarke Trace, Calcutta Road #2, Freeport and in Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was ambushed and shot while walking towards his parked X-Trail vehicle around 10.15 pm on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that Nyack had left a bar on the Southern Main Road, St Mary’s Freeport and was heading towards his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

He was ambushed by two men who shot him several times.

Escorted by officers Steward and Mohammed of the Emergency Response Police Unit (ERP), Nyack was taken to the Couva Health Facility, where he received emergency treatment.

He died around 11.29 pm.

Police said he was a known offender.

The year 2023 ended with some 575 murders and 2024 began with two killings on New Year’s Day – Adunde “Stem” Telemaque, 41, of St Barb’s near Belmont, and Kareem Small of Tobago.

On Tuesday, a double murder rocked Point Cumana when mother and daughter Carmelita De Leon and Calida Schamber were shot to death.

A soldier is now in police custody for their murders.

A third female, 19-year-old Teneisha Jackie, was shot to death in Woodbrook on Monday night.

On Wednesday morning, the nude body of a man identified as Kent Isaac was found outside his Big Yard, Carenage home.

Investigations are continuing into all seven murders.