Frederick Street pipeline leaking again

The cast-iron pipeline at the corner of Frederick and Queen Street, Port of Spain, which was repaired on October 16 and 17 by WASA employees, has reappeared. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The cast-iron pipeline at the corner of Frederick and Queen Street, Port of Spain, which was repaired on October 16 and 17 has once again sprung a leak.

On October 20, the metal sheets that had once been previously used to cover the leak were back in place.

Newsday contacted Water and Sewerage Authority corporate communications senior manager Daniel Plenty, who said he was aware of the leak, but was awaiting a report.