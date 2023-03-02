Frederick Street drag mall stall gutted in early-morning fire

News

File photo by Roger Jacob

Fire officers are investigating the cause of a blaze which destroyed a stall at the drag mall in downtown Port of Spain early on Thursday morning.

Police said that at 12.01 am, a security guard at the Tax Appeal Board office on Frederick Street noticed smoke coming from one of the booths and called the police.

Police in turn made a report to the fire service.

Officers from Fire Headquarters, Wrightson Road visited and extinguished the fire at Booth 26, which was completely destroyed. Another booth next door was damaged.

Investigators were unable to give a cost of the damage up to Thursday morning.

Technicians from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) disconnected electricity to the affected booths.

Fire officers and police from the Central Police Station are continuing enquiries into the cause of the fire.