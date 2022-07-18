Fraser-Pryce wins gold, Jamaica sweep Worlds 100m final

Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, reacts after winning gold in the final in the women’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo) –

SHELLY-ANN Fraser-Pryce won gold in the women’s 100-metre event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday.

It was Fraser-Pryce’s fifth gold medal in the 100m event at the World Championships.

Fraser-Pryce, 35, previously won gold at the 2009 Berlin, 2013 Moscow, 2015 Beijing and 2019 Doha Games.

In a star-studded final, Jamaican Fraser-Pryce won in 10.67 seconds in a new championship record.

It was a clean sweep by Jamaica as Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73 and defending two-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was third in 10.81.

Seven of the eight finalists dipped below 11 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain was fourth in a national record of 10.83, Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland ended fifth in 10.91, American Aleia Hobbs sixth in 10.92, Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast seventh in 10.93 and American Melissa Jefferson eighth in 11.03.