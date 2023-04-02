Four Trinidad and Tobago footballers to play in Dallas Cup

Sports

Desailly Cowan-Bastien, from left, Angel Aragones, Isaiah Isaac and Khaden Caraby of Athletic International Academy will represent TIRO FC in the 2023 Dallas Cup. –

FOUR players from Athletic International Academy (AIA) of TT will feature in this year’s 2023 Dallas Cup in the US.

The Dallas Cup is one of the most prestigious youth football competitions in North America.

Footballers Khaden Caraby, Desailly Bastien-Cowan, Angel Aragones and Isaiah Isaac left TT for Dallas, Texas on Thursday.

The quartet will represent TIRO FC in the tournament and are in the same group as hosts FC Dallas.

The tournament kicked off on Sunday.

Managing director of AIA Adrian Romain welcomed the partnership with TIRO and “sees the importance of Trinidadian players being exposed to these tournaments.”

He said, “The only way our football can get better at national level is preparing these kids at these younger age groups.”

Romain is hoping his players will impress scouts during the Dallas Cup.

“This opportunity is one where the Tacarigua-based players are expected to shine and put their hard work and natural talents to the test. This will give each player an enhanced chance to be scouted and viewed by major teams from across the world. Safe to say that this could be the beginning of something massive for these young men, not only professionally but academically. We wish them the very best of luck as they pursue their dreams.”

Romain said more plans are in place in 2023 to give players exposure. “We at AIA continue to be the gateway to opportunities and later on this year we have seven student athletes that will be leaving on athletic scholarships while our male and female Under-19 teams will be heading to the US for a tournament.”