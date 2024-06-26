Four suspects held after shooting in Tobago

News

FOUR suspects are in police custody after a shooting in Bethel, Tobago, on June 25.Reports are that around 10 am, four men were at Sesame Street, near Egypt Junction, when a silver Tiida car pulled up next to the group.

Police said one of the occupants, who wore a hoodie, came out of the car and began shooting.

The four men were injured during the incident and were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Officers from the Emergency Response Patrol, Shirvan Police Station CID and Task Force, responded.

The scene was processed by Cpl Quamina and a party of officers. ASP Bharath, Insp Bacchus, Ag Sgt Thomas, Sgt Wilson, Sgt Jonas and Ag Sgt Ogiste also visited the scene.

Police later intercepted the Tiida car and the suspects were arrested. One Glock pistol with 12 round of nine-millimetre ammunition was also recovered.

Investigations are continuing.

The shooting occurred a day after Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced that his administration will seek strategies to reduce the unacceptable level of crime in Tobago, especially murders and other violent crimes.

In his $3.95 billion budget presentation, Augustine said the legal review to give effect to the police unit, under the ambit of the THA, has been completed and the path was clear for implementation.

He added the THA was also preparing to do a public-safety audit, the results of which will inform the institutional design and operation of the department.

Tobago has recorded ten murders for 2024.