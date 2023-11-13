Four people arrested, drugs seized

News

POLICE arrested four people and seized a quantity of cocaine and marijuana plants during anti-crime exercises in the southern division over the last two days.

Police said officers responded to a report of a robbery at Cocoyea Village, San Fernando.

A suspect related to that incident was arrested at the San Fernando General Hospital. Two people were arrested for affiliation warrants. Police also executed search warrants for firearms and ammunition at a home in Moruga.

Nothing mentioned in the warrants was found, but officers found 12.8 grams of cocaine and 211 grams of marijuana at the home.

A 40-year-old resident was arrested and is expected to be charged for the find. The officers then went to a house along Moruga Road, Indian Walk.

They searched the house and found 160 fully grown high grade marijuana trees and 100 seedlings together with 325 grams cured marijuana valued $160,000.

No one was arrested for the find.

Investigations are ongoing.