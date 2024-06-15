Four Morvant men held for gang-related offences

News

POLICE arrested four men in anti-crime exercises in the North-Eastern and Port of Spain divisions earlier this week, police said in a media release on June 13.

Police said in the first exercise, between 11 am and 4 pm on June 11, three men, aged 20-26, were arrested for gang-related offences.

All three were from Morvant.

A similar exercise took place between 2 am and 5.30 am on June 12, which included officers of the Barataria CID, the Port of Spain gang unit and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

A 44-year-old man from Morvant was arrested in relation to gang-related offences.