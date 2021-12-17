Four more deaths in Tobago, 120 active covid19 cases

Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has reached a record high of 120 active covid19 cases.

On Friday the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that the cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours.

Four deaths have also been recorded. The fatalities were three women aged 64, 56 and 50, as well as a 64-year-old male, all with comorbidities. The deaths took Tobago’s tally to 158.

There are 43 patients in state isolation, 1,080 in home isolation and ten in ICU.

Nine patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 20,617 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 5,129 have tested positive.

There are 3,823 recovered patients.

A total of 23,616 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated, with 22, 720 fully vaccinated, and 2,002 have received booster shots.