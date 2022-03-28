Four more covid19 deaths

News

FOUR more people have died from covid19. The Health Ministry provided this information in its latest covid19 update at 4 pm on Monday.

Three of the deceased are elderly men while the fourth was an elderly woman. Three of the deceased had multiple comorbidities while one had one comorbidity. The ministry identified diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and renal disease as examples of the comorbidities.

The total number of covid19-related deaths now stands at 3,738.

The ministry also said 130 people tested positive for covid19 and they will be processed for admission to hospital at the discretion of the county medical officers of health.

The total number of recovered patients to date stands at 126,254. The ministry said 14 people have been discharged from public health facilities, and there have been 244 recovered community cases (people who were previously covid19 positive, in self-isolation at home and who later met the discharge criteria to be released from self-isolation.)

Total numbers of covid19 patients in hospital and in home self-isolation are 184 and 7,031, respectively. There are no patients in covid19 step-down or transition facilities.

The 184 figure includes 40 patients (three intensive care unit, five-high dependency unit) at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 24 at Caura Hospital, 36 at Augustus Long Hospital, 36 at Arima General Hospital, 20 at Pt Fortin Area Hospital, 16 at St James Medical Complex and nine at Scarborough Regional Hospital in Tobago.

A total of 708,598 people are fully vaccinated against covid19. The ministry said 691,402 people are not fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated people represent 50.6 per cent of the population. A total of 144,912 covid19 boosters have been administered to date.