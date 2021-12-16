Four more covid19 deaths, 50 more cases in Tobago

Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Four more people have died from covid19-related complications in Tobago.

The THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said the fatalities included a 57-year-old woman, a 63-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and two 70-year-old men, all with comorbidities.

The deaths took Tobago’s tally to 154.

The report, which included data from up to 10 pm on Wednesday, also revealed 50 new covid19 cases on the island.

There are now 1,041 active covid19 cases. Among them are 58 patients in state isolation, 973 in home isolation and ten in ICU.

Fourteen patients have been discharged.

The division said to date, a total of 20,524 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago, of whom 5,009 have tested positive.

There are 3,814 recovered patients.

A total of 23,598 people in Tobago have been partially vaccinated, with 22, 681 fully vaccinated, and 1,900 have already received their booster shots.