Four more covid19 deaths, 102 new infections

News

File photo

Four more people have died from covid19-related complications, and 102 people tested positive for the virus said the daily update from the Ministry of Health.

Among the dead were two elderly men, a middle-aged man and an elderly woman. One of the four people who died had no pre-existing conditions, and the other three suffered from diseases including hypertension cerebrovascular disease, autoimmune disease and cancer.

The total number of covid19-related deaths now stand at 4,148.

The update added that there are 195 people in hospital and 19 in step-down facilities. Five of the people hospitalised are in the intensive care unit, and four in the high dependency unit.

A total of 5,376 people are in home self-isolation. The ministry said 25 people were discharged from public-health facilities, and 177 people were cleared as recovered community cases.