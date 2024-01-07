Four men shot in Scarborough on Saturday

Tobago

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway. File photo by David Reid

GUNFIRE in Tobago’s capital on Saturday night left four people injured and many others frightened for their lives. CCTV footage showed people, including a man on crutches, hurrying for safety.

Supt Rodhill Kirk said a group of men were gathered in front a supermarket at the corner of Carrington Street and Wilson Road in Scarborough, just after 7pm, when a gunman approached and fired at them. The men scattered in various directions, and the gunman escaped on foot.

The men were later found with injuries and were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital. Three of the victims were discharged by Sunday afternoon, with the last one still in serious condition.

Investigations are continuing.

Tobago has experienced a surge in gun violence, with 14 murders in 2023. There have also been a number of shootings which have left multiple people injured.