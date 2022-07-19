Four men injured in Rio Claro shooting

News

File photo.

A shooting in Rio Claro on Monday night left four men wounded.

A police report said residents of Pascal Trace off Guayaguayare Road heard gunshots at around 7.20 pm on Monday and called the police. Eastern Division police responded and searched for the shooter/s unsuccessfully.

The four injured men told the police they were sitting and liming at a construction site and heard gunshots ring out. They realised they were the intended target when each was hit.

The victims are a 59-year-old mason, a 32-year-old watchman, and two labourers 28 and 22.

The men were taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre and transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Acting ASP Jankie, Insp Ramkissoon and acting Sgt Maharaj, PC Ramkissoon also visited the scene. The officers found several spent 9mm shells.

The shooting happened less than a minute’s drive from where a villager, Mitchum Hamid, 41, was shot and killed last Wednesday in the front of his home.

Hamid, of Granger Hill off Guayaguayare Road, was at home liming with friends at around 9 pm on July 13 when a car pulled up in front of the house.

Hamid walked to the road and spoke with one of the occupants who got out of the car.

The police report said he was returning to the house, and another occupant called out to him by name. He stood at the driver’s side, talking to the person.

The person, and the man he was earlier speaking to, shot him several times.

The killers fled in the car, leaving Hamid motionless on the road.

No one has been held for the murder, and the police could not say if both shootings are linked.

Investigations are ongoing.