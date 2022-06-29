Four men die of covid19 on Wednesday

News

Image courtesy CDC

Four men died of covid19 on Wednesday, pushing to 4,009 the deaths recorded in the past two years.

A Ministry of Health update said the latest fatalities were three elderly men and one middle-aged man, all with a history of multiple medical complications.

Active cases continue to go down and hospitalisation rates have dropped.

There are now 6,310 active cases –121 in hospital, four patients receiving intensive care and one person in the high dependency unit.

The remaining 6,189 are in home isolation.

The ministry confirmed there have been 166,979 covid19 cases, since 2020, after 79 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

A total of 156,660 patients recovered and have been discharged. State quarantine and step-down facilities remain empty.

Approximately 51 per cent of the population has taken a covid19 vaccine and the vaccination rate continues to increase slightly daily.

Since the launch of the vaccination programme 772,442 people have been vaccinated and 156,525 people have had a booster shot.