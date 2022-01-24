Four injured, gunman dead, after shooting at Heidelberg University in Germany

(CNN)A lone gunman opened fire in an auditorium at Heidelberg University in south west Germany on Monday, injuring four people, police said.

The perpetrator, described as a young man, is dead, a police spokesman told CNN.
Police said the lone gunman began shooting while a lecture was taking place, before running outside.
A police spokesperson told Reuters they believe he killed himself.
One of those shot in the incident was seriously injured, according to CNN’s German affiliate n-tv.
At this stage, officers cannot determine a motive for the incident in the Neuenheimer Feld area of the city, the police spokesman told CNN.
A large-scale police operation is underway: “Police and emergency services are on the scene,” Mannheim Police said in a tweet.
Heidelberg University is Germany’s oldest, according to its website.