Four held for missing Galil rifle

FOUR people are in police custody over the disappearance of a Galil assault rifle from the Teteron Barracks, Chaguaramas, last weekend, which still remains missing, said a police statement on Wednesday evening.

The investigation is being actively pursued and members of the public are reminded that the Ministry of National Security is still offering a $75,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for the disappearance of the said weapon.

Anyone with information that can lead to the retrieval of the weapon and the arrest of the perpetrator(s) can call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, or call 555, or call the St James Police Station at 622-3695.

Last Sunday, police and regiment top-brass held a news briefing at the Ministry of National Security in Port of Spain to announce their active hunt for the weapon.

Those present were TT Regiment acting head Lt Col Ashook Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel, and Deputy Police Commissioner (investigations and intelligence) Curt Simon, hosted by TTPS communications officer Joanne Archie.

Western Division police on Wednesday evening told Newsday they could not disclose many details, but the arrests were made following certain “technological” aspects of the investigation.

A source said, “The arrests were the result of a focused investigation utilising different tools which helped us narrow it down to these individuals.

“I won’t say that we are necessarily closer to retrieving the gun but it is definitely a major inroad in the investigation.”

The officer also said the police were treating the matter as a high priority.(With reporting by Shane Superville.)