Four health fa­cil­i­ties have been closed for sani­ti­sa­tion af­ter a mem­ber of staff came in­to con­tact with a COVID pos­i­tive case.

153 new cas­es of COVID was record­ed by the Min­istry of Health to­day mak­ing it the high­est num­ber ever record­ed in a sin­gle day.