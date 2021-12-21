Four deaths, 99 new covid19 cases in Tobago

Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

FOUR more people have died from covid19-related complications in Tobago.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection on Tuesday said the fatalities included three men and one woman – all elderly and with comorbidities. Total deaths are now 171.

The division also confirmed 99 new covid19 cases from 10 pm on Sunday to 10 pm on Monday.

The new cases pushed the active total on the island to 1,387 – 53 patients in state isolation, 1,315 in home isolation and six in ICU.

In an update on its vaccination drive, the division said 23,734 people are partially vaccinated and 22,838 are fully vaccinated. The division said 2,326 people had received boosters.