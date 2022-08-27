Four dead of covid19, 287 new cases

News

File photo

There have been four additional covid19-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Friday. This raises the covid19 death toll for this week to 28, and increases the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 4,123.

Those who died were one elderly male and three elderly females. All four people had multiple comorbidities.

The ministry reported there were 287 new covid19 cases as of Friday afternoon. The cases were from samples taken between August 24 and 25.

There are now 6,350 active cases.

There are 240 patients in hospital, with 6,110 in home self-isolation and 25 in step-down or transition facilities.

As of Friday, there were 167,638 recovered covid19 patients, with 26 people being discharged from public health facilities, and 325 recovered community cases.