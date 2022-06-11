Four covid19 deaths, 430 new cases recorded

News

Image courtesy CDC

Four deaths due to covid19 was reported on Friday, bringing the death toll to 3,956. The number of new cases of covid19 reported from samples taken between Monday and Thursday was 430.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were two elderly men and two elderly women. It said examples of the comorbidities present were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, autoimmune disorder, and neurological disease. It said three people had multiple comorbidities and one person had no known comorbidities.

The total number of active cases is 8,480. Since March 2020, there have been 164,345 cases of covid19, of which 151,879 have recovered.

There are 152 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 42 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with two in the intensive care unit and two in the high dependency unit. There are 18 people at the Caura Hospital, 42 at the Augustus Long Hospital, two at the St Ann’s Hospital, ten at the Arima General Hospital, nine at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 15 at the St James Medical Complex, 12 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are six people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,322 people in home self-isolation. There are 290 recovered community cases and 19 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 81.0 per cent or 15,407 of 19,031 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22, 2021 to June 8, 2022.

It said of the 3,950 deaths up to June 8, 2022, 283 were vaccinated, 3,277 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 713,020 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 686,980 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.9 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 693,134.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 655,764, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 57,256.

A total of 161,140 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 758,725, of which 322,365 were done at private facilities and 436,360 were done at public facilities.