Four confirmed covid cases in Tobago

Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has four confirmed cases of covid19.

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael announced this in a video address to the media on Tuesday.

BYisrael said: “As far as I am aware, we have only recorded about four cases of covid19 in Tobago specifically between December and January. We have had no covid19-related deaths, as far as I am aware, in Tobago for that period.”

She said these are just the cases that were reported, but there may be people in the community who have covid but who have not reported to a health facility.

“We have also had no hospitalisations of covid19-related cases in Tobago, and therefore we have not had any cases that have made it into the ICU.”