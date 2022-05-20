Four charged with six homicides in five days

News

CHARGED: Kelvin Pacheco charged with the murder of Kristoff Salandy. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 40-YEAR-OLD labourer has been charged with the murder of Krishanna Ellen Mohammed, who was chopped to death at her home on May 11.

A police press release said Jason Romero of Mayaro was expected to appear before a Mayaro magistrate on Friday to answer the charge.

Mohammed, 24, was at her Mayaro home when she had an argument with a man she knew. She was chopped several times and died at the scene.

Police held the assailant later that day.

CHARGED: Chevelle Francis, charged with the murder of Stephanie Calbio. Photo courtesy TTPS

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas and Insps Sylvester, John and Ramjag, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) office.

Romero was charged on Thursday by acting Sgt Bennett following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

The police said in the past five days, four people have been charged for six homicides.

Apart from Romero, those charged with murder include: Kelvin Pacheco, 21, of La Puerta, Diego Martin; Kwasi Matthew, 37, of Blue Basin; and Chevelle Francis, 24, of Upper Haig Street, Carenage.

Pacheco was charged eiyh the murder of Kristoff Salandy, aka Hotta, 28, of Diego Martin, who was found dead in his car at Price Plaza, Chaguanas on February 5, 2021.

CHARGED: Kwasi Matthew of Diego Martin who is on a triple murder charge. Photo courtesy TTPS

Matthew was charged with the triple murders of Ako Matthew, 34, Robin Sancho Jr, 21, and Alexsia Edwards, 21. The burnt bodies of the three, all of Diego Martin, were discovered between April 25 and 26, at North Coast Road, Maraval.

The three had been missing for several days before their bodies were found.

Francis was charged with the murder of Stephanie Calbio, 34, of Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, on May 9. Calbio was stabbed multiple times during a quarrel.

CHARGED: Jason Romero charged for the murder of Mayaro woman Krishanna Ellen Mohammed. Photo courtesy TTPS

Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob said it came as no surprise to him that homicide detectives were solving murders with such frequency, as the training, technology and capacity-building initiatives implemented in recent times to improve the homicide detection rate were bearing fruit.

He urged all police to continue their hard work, while also renewing his call to the public to assist the police in fighting crime.