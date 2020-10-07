Four Caribbean Nations Now On EU Blacklist

admin 7 hours ago

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Oct. 7, 2020: European Union finance ministers added two more Caribbean nations to their blacklist Tuesday, bringing the number to four.

Anguilla and Barbados now join Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S. Virgin Islands on the EU’s blacklist of tax havens. The Cayman Islands was removed after it passed the necessary reforms.

The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes is a tool to tackle: tax fraud or evasion: illegal non-payment or under payment of tax -tax avoidance: use of legal means to minimise tax liability money laundering and concealment of origins of illegally obtained money

It lists non-EU countries that encourage abusive tax practices, which erode member states’ corporate tax revenues.

The EU list, set up in 2017 after revelations of widespread tax evasion and avoidance schemes, now also includes: American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Seychelles and Vanuatu.

NewsAmericasNow.com

Next Post

Caribbean Migrant Farm Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 In Vermont

Tue Oct 6 , 2020
Caribbean News, Latin America News: News Americas, SHOREHAM, VT., Weds. Oct. 7, 2020: Twenty-six Caribbean migrant farm workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont this week. The Vermont Health Department say the migrant farmworkers worked at the family-owned Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, and are here on H2-A Temporary Agricultural Workers […]

You May Like