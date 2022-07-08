Forms available for vacation remedial classes

News

NPTA President Kevin David

The Education Ministry said student registration forms for the Vacation Revision Programme 2022 are available for download on its website for submission to district offices or online. It reminded parents that registration began on Wednesday and continues until next Friday.

The forms can be found at https://www.moe.gov.tt/vacation-programme/

In a release on its website, the ministry said students would be tutored by trained teachers from government primary and secondary schools in mathematics, English language arts and English language writing in small classes with an average of 15 students. Teachers will be specifically trained by the Curriculum Planning and Development Division (CPDD) to provide the tutoring needed and there will be guidance and counselling available for students as well as parenting sessions for parents.

It said school uniforms would not be required for the classes, with schools to advise on dress code. Breakfast and lunch will be provided and daily attendance would be monitored.

The ministry said 32 secondary schools have been identified in Trinidad as sites for the programme.

These are Barataria North, Brazil, Blanchisseuse, Carapichaima, Chaguanas North and South, Diego Martin North, East Mucurapo, El Dorado East and West, Five Rivers, Malick, Manzanilla, Matura, Mayaro, Moruga, Morvant Laventille, Mucurapo West, Pleasantville, Point Fortin West, Princes Town East, Rio Claro East, San Juan North, Sangre Grande, Siparia East and West, South East Port of Spain, Success Laventille, and Tranquillity.

NPTA President Kevin David, speaking to Newsday via phone said there had been no complaints from members to date.

“Initially there were sort of mixed feelings about having their children attend these classes, but most of them are very pleased to know the ministry has set up something to cater for the loss of learning. We’re very much encouraging our parents and our students to go out. There are a lot of challenges that face us, any sort of information that can assist in bettering themselves should be encouraged.

“Although we are concerned whether the programme will provide that necessary support to cater for that loss of learning, we urge all parents to ensure that all their students who are required to not only attend the classes, but also ensure the students participate in the programme itself.”

Chief Education Officer Dr Peter Smith, speaking on Word 107.1 FM on Thursday, said the programme is one of the first initiatives to bridge the learning loss gap caused by the pandemic.

“This programme is designed to allow students to devote more time to acquiring competencies and skills that will be essential for them to make that successful transition into secondary school. Parents are asked to look at their children’s performance report for the composite standard score. Any time that score is less than 208.653, it would mean that the student would have scored less than 50 per cent, so those are the students we are looking to target at this point in time.

“If your child scored less than this, enrol them in the vacation revision programme.”

Attempts to reach TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas for comment were unsuccessful up until press time.