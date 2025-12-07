Farley amid rising tensions: Tobago a place of love Morris demands answers on US military plane in Tobago Young says steelband cuts show ongoing attack on culture TTADA sounds alarm over risks of older used car imports Cop arrested in alleged plot to kill minister PNM seeks Privileges probe into AG’s ‘hot mic’ remark
Former PSA leaders criticise arrears negotiations, warn of cash shortfall

07 December 2025
Ot­to Car­ring­ton

Se­nior Re­porter

ot­to.car­ring­[email protected]

Two for­mer pres­i­dents of the Pub­lic Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion (PSA) are open­ly crit­i­cis­ing the Gov­ern­ment’s ar­rears ne­go­ti­a­tion process, ar­gu­ing that Prime Min­is­ter Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar has not been ful­ly trans­par­ent with the pub­lic.

Jen­nifer Bap­tiste-Primus and Wat­son Duke, speak­ing sep­a­rate­ly to Guardian Me­dia, ex­pressed con­cern that PSA pres­i­dent Fe­l­isha Thomas may not be in the strongest po­si­tion to de­fend work­ers’ in­ter­ests, warn­ing that pub­lic of­fi­cers are be­ing steered to­ward a set­tle­ment heav­i­ly weight­ed in non-cash com­po­nents.

Bap­tiste-Primus di­rect­ly chal­lenged the Prime Min­is­ter’s claim that the Chief Per­son­nel Of­fi­cer (CPO) op­er­ates in­de­pen­dent­ly.

“The Prime Min­is­ter is fool­ing no one,” she said. “The CPO takes in­struc­tions from the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance, and the Min­is­ter of Fi­nance takes in­struc­tions from his Cab­i­net or the Prime Min­is­ter.”

She de­scribed the Gov­ern­ment’s an­nounce­ment of a “cash ad­vance” on ar­rears as shroud­ed in se­cre­cy.

“No one knows the quan­tum,” Bap­tiste-Primus stressed. “Nei­ther the PSA pres­i­dent, nor the CPO, nor the Gov­ern­ment has said any­thing. The quan­tum re­mains a mys­tery. This ought to be very un­set­tling for pub­lic of­fi­cers.”

The for­mer PSA pres­i­dent al­so warned that Thomas may be com­pro­mised due to po­lit­i­cal ties.

“This is un­like any­thing I ever ne­go­ti­at­ed,” Bap­tiste-Primus said. “Strange and con­fus­ing. This is what hap­pens when a trade union sits down with gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials and po­lit­i­cal agree­ments emerge around the ta­ble.”

She al­leged a past po­lit­i­cal deal be­tween Thomas and Per­sad-Bisses­sar from when the lat­ter was Op­po­si­tion Leader:

“I will give you your ten per cent, but you must sup­port me and get your mem­bers to vote for me. That agree­ment is now play­ing out in the of­fice of the CPO.”

Bap­tiste-Primus added that Thomas has been “re­ward­ed” with state board ap­point­ments, a pro­mo­tion at WASA, and a salary in­crease.

“Of course she is com­pro­mised,” she said. “Her mouth is too filled with food. She will not be in a po­si­tion to call out the Gov­ern­ment pub­licly.”

She warned that pub­lic of­fi­cers’ ex­pec­ta­tions may not align with the fi­nal out­come.

“What they ex­pect and what they will get will be two dif­fer­ent things, re­gret­tably,” she said.

Duke stress­es com­pro­mise

Wat­son Duke al­so raised con­cerns, though in a more mea­sured tone.

“The cur­rent pres­i­dent of the PSA, Ms Fe­l­isha Thomas, is say­ing the right things,” Duke said. “But some­times in ne­go­ti­a­tions, what one says and what one does may have to be di­a­met­ri­cal­ly op­posed.”

He not­ed that while mem­bers want cash, the Gov­ern­ment can­not is­sue bil­lions in cash in the cur­rent eco­nom­ic cli­mate.

“Cash be­comes king,” Duke said. “And to pay out bil­lions in cash will al­ways be some­thing the Gov­ern­ment ap­proach­es with great reser­va­tion.”

Duke al­so ref­er­enced Thomas’ po­lit­i­cal sup­port for the Gov­ern­ment:

“You can’t now come and act in a man­ner that is ul­tra-vires to good gov­er­nance,” he said. “There has to be com­pro­mise.”

On the Gov­ern­ment’s mes­sag­ing, Duke added:

“The end jus­ti­fies the means. You must sat­is­fy your mem­ber­ship but not ru­in the re­la­tion­ship you cre­at­ed with the Gov­ern­ment.”

Both for­mer PSA lead­ers sug­gest that ev­i­dence in­di­cates most ar­rears will not be paid in cash.

Bap­tiste-Primus said, “They will give a cash pay­ment in ad­vance and the rest prob­a­bly in bonds.”

Duke echoed this view: “You can’t spend cash like that. So there has to be some com­pro­mise.”

Bap­tiste-Primus crit­i­cised the lack of trans­paren­cy from both the PSA and the Gov­ern­ment.

“What per­cent­age of the to­tal ar­rears does the cash rep­re­sent? No­body knows,” she said. “The PSA pres­i­dent has said noth­ing. The CPO has said noth­ing. The Gov­ern­ment has said noth­ing. This is very un­set­tling. Ab­solute­ly un­set­tling.”

Fi­nance Min­is­ter Dav­en­dranath Tan­coo has main­tained that all pub­lic ser­vants are ex­pect­ed to re­ceive their back pay be­fore Christ­mas, a promise now be­ing met with grow­ing skep­ti­cism among work­ers.

Guardian Me­dia’s at­tempts to reach PSA pres­i­dent Fe­l­isha Thomas for com­ment were un­suc­cess­ful.

