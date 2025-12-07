Former PSA leaders criticise arrears negotiations, warn of cash shortfall
Otto Carrington
Senior Reporter
otto.carring[email protected]
Two former presidents of the Public Services Association (PSA) are openly criticising the Government’s arrears negotiation process, arguing that Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has not been fully transparent with the public.
Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and Watson Duke, speaking separately to Guardian Media, expressed concern that PSA president Felisha Thomas may not be in the strongest position to defend workers’ interests, warning that public officers are being steered toward a settlement heavily weighted in non-cash components.
Baptiste-Primus directly challenged the Prime Minister’s claim that the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) operates independently.
“The Prime Minister is fooling no one,” she said. “The CPO takes instructions from the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Finance takes instructions from his Cabinet or the Prime Minister.”
She described the Government’s announcement of a “cash advance” on arrears as shrouded in secrecy.
“No one knows the quantum,” Baptiste-Primus stressed. “Neither the PSA president, nor the CPO, nor the Government has said anything. The quantum remains a mystery. This ought to be very unsettling for public officers.”
The former PSA president also warned that Thomas may be compromised due to political ties.
“This is unlike anything I ever negotiated,” Baptiste-Primus said. “Strange and confusing. This is what happens when a trade union sits down with government officials and political agreements emerge around the table.”
She alleged a past political deal between Thomas and Persad-Bissessar from when the latter was Opposition Leader:
“I will give you your ten per cent, but you must support me and get your members to vote for me. That agreement is now playing out in the office of the CPO.”
Baptiste-Primus added that Thomas has been “rewarded” with state board appointments, a promotion at WASA, and a salary increase.
“Of course she is compromised,” she said. “Her mouth is too filled with food. She will not be in a position to call out the Government publicly.”
She warned that public officers’ expectations may not align with the final outcome.
“What they expect and what they will get will be two different things, regrettably,” she said.
Duke stresses compromise
Watson Duke also raised concerns, though in a more measured tone.
“The current president of the PSA, Ms Felisha Thomas, is saying the right things,” Duke said. “But sometimes in negotiations, what one says and what one does may have to be diametrically opposed.”
He noted that while members want cash, the Government cannot issue billions in cash in the current economic climate.
“Cash becomes king,” Duke said. “And to pay out billions in cash will always be something the Government approaches with great reservation.”
Duke also referenced Thomas’ political support for the Government:
“You can’t now come and act in a manner that is ultra-vires to good governance,” he said. “There has to be compromise.”
On the Government’s messaging, Duke added:
“The end justifies the means. You must satisfy your membership but not ruin the relationship you created with the Government.”
Both former PSA leaders suggest that evidence indicates most arrears will not be paid in cash.
Baptiste-Primus said, “They will give a cash payment in advance and the rest probably in bonds.”
Duke echoed this view: “You can’t spend cash like that. So there has to be some compromise.”
Baptiste-Primus criticised the lack of transparency from both the PSA and the Government.
“What percentage of the total arrears does the cash represent? Nobody knows,” she said. “The PSA president has said nothing. The CPO has said nothing. The Government has said nothing. This is very unsettling. Absolutely unsettling.”
Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo has maintained that all public servants are expected to receive their back pay before Christmas, a promise now being met with growing skepticism among workers.
Guardian Media’s attempts to reach PSA president Felisha Thomas for comment were unsuccessful.